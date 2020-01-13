Uzbekistan's deputy minister meets Turkmen ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Nematov held a meeting with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Yazguly Mamedov, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan on Jan. 13.

The parties discussed ways to implement previously reached agreements and noted the positive nature of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in all areas.

The total trade between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan increased up to $274 million in 2018. This indicator was $159 million in 2017.

Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, which have impressive reserves of hydrocarbon resources, are in favor of diversifying energy flows. One of the examples is the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan-China gas pipeline project launched in 2009.

Turkmenistan began exporting electricity to Uzbekistan in December 2019. At this stage, a project is being discussed to create the Uzbekistan -Turkmenistan ­- Iran - Oman transport corridor. This will significantly increase international transit traffic.

