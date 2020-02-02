Meeting of Caspian littoral states on search & rescue operations in Caspian Sea ends

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The meeting of the authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states on the discussion of the project of the Agreement between the Governments of the Caspian States on Cooperation in Conducting Search and Rescue Operations in the Caspian Sea has ended in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Government.

The event, attended by the delegations of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan, was organized by the Turkmen Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Institute of the Caspian Sea and the Türkmendeňizderýaýollary Agency (Turkmen Sea Routes) of the country's Industry and Communication Ministry.

The main theme of the meeting was the implementation of the generally recognized norms of international law of the sea, the key provisions of the International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR), as well as the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and other documents.

The signing of a new agreement will be an important step towards creating an effective emergency response mechanism.

The issue was raised at the V Summit of the heads of the Caspian littoral states in Aktau (Kazakhstan) in August 2018.

Moreover, official Ashgabat has come up with the idea of creating a new Caspian environmental program as a set of environmental measures to ensure the rational use of the rich natural resources of the Caspian Sea.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news