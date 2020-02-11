New EU ambassador accredited in Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A meeting was held at the Turkmen Foreign Ministry with EU Ambassador to Turkmenistan Diego Ruiz Alonso, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen side expressed its readiness to assist and support the activities of the EU mission, the report said.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the EU were discussed. The role of cooperation within international organizations was noted, and the parties also considered further steps to expand relations in various fields.

The parties regularly discuss major projects in the field of development of transport systems and regional energy infrastructure.

In particular, at this stage, a draft legal framework agreement is being prepared on future gas supplies from Turkmenistan to Europe.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to the shores of Azerbaijan, as previously noted by the parties concerned, is optimal for this task.

Further, Turkmen fuel can reach Turkey, which borders European countries.

Turkmenistan is implementing EU technical assistance projects, in particular Erasmus Mundus, a student exchange program.