Representative of Turkmenistan to EU appointed

Chary Atayev has been appointed the head of the Representative Office of Turkmenistan to the European Union (EU), Trend reports with reference to the relevant decree of the country's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Atayev heads the country's diplomatic mission in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Dozens of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Turkmenistan receive consultations within the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) program funded by the EU. The program aims at introducing best practices in such key sectors of the economy as agribusiness, construction, transport, textile, tourism, manufacturing industry and services.

EBRD invested 280 million euros in various sectors of the Turkmen economy as part of 72 investment projects throughout the country.

The EBRD shareholders include 67 countries, the EU and the European Investment Bank (EIB).

Turkmenistan is implementing EU technical assistance projects, in particular Erasmus Mundus, a student exchange program.

Moreover, Ashgabat and Brussels regularly discuss major projects regarding development of transport systems and regional energy infrastructure.

The EU is committed to the implementation of a project designed to bring Turkmen hydrocarbon energy resources to European markets. Negotiations have been ongoing since 2011.