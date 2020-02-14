Turkmenistan, Grenada establish diplomatic relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 14

Trend:

The signing ceremony of the Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Turkmenistan and Grenada was held in the premises of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation on Feb. 13, Trend reports with reference to Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

Prior to the signing ceremony, talks were held between the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Russian Federation Batyr Niyazliyev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Grenada to the Russian Federation Oleg Firer.

The parties exchanged views on the perspectives of the bilateral cooperation, including the areas of education, science, culture, art and sport.

As of 2018, Turkmenistan has established and maintains diplomatic relations with 146 of the 193 existing internationally recognized UN member states.

Diplomatic missions of 79 states are accredited in Turkmenistan, and 31 of them have embassies in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan has embassies in 30 foreign states, while Turkmen diplomatic missions in other foreign states are accredited concurrently.