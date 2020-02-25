Turkmenistan cooperates with EU on border management assistance program

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 25

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen delegation took part in a regional workshop recently held in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city as part of the implementation of the EU's Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA-9), Trend reports referring to the Turkmen State Customs Service.

“The issue of benefits of using the method of transferring the functions between customs and border services, which has been actively used in several European countries recently was considered at the event,” the message said.

“This method allows accelerating the movement of passengers and goods across the border and using the resources of border agencies more efficiently,” the message said. “The workshop participants reviewed this innovation and discussed its advantages and risks.”

“During the workshop, special attention was paid to the cooperation between customs and border services, its main goals and legal framework; synchronized control, functions and tasks of border and customs control at the checkpoints; cooperation in the field of information exchange and risk analysis,” the message said.

The main strategy of the BOMCA Program is to promote the stability and security of the Central Asian countries through integrated border management and regional cooperation.

The program also assists the Central Asian countries in their quest for regional economic development and trade facilitation in Central Asia, with neighbouring countries and between Central Asian countries and EU member-states. The program launched its activity in Central Asia in 2003.