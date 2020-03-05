Turkmen president makes personnel changes in official structures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5

Trend:

A number of official personnel changes have been made by the Resolution of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports via Neutral Turkmenistan on Mar.5.

According to article 16 of the Law of Turkmenistan on Prosecution Authority of Turkmenistan:

Gurbandurdy Melyayev was appointed as the deputy prosecutor of Lebap province and released from the post of Mary province's deputy prosecutor;

Didar Orazov was appointed as the prosecutor of Ak Bugday district, Ahal province;

Shyhly Pellyaev was appointed as the prosecutor of S. A. Niyazov district, Dashoguz province;

Ykram Pirov was released from the post of the prosecutor of S. A. Niyazov district, Dashoguz province;

Charymuhammet Agaorazov was released from the post of the prosecutor of Ak Bugday district, Ahal province due to the expiry of his office terms;

Begench Durdiyev was released from the post of the deputy prosecutor of Lebap province due to expiry of his office terms.