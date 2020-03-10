New date for AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020 announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10

Trend:

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced new date for AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020, Trend reports with reference to FIFA.

FIFA said that the championship, which serves as the qualifiers for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020, was postponed until August 5-16, 2020.

As announced in February 2020, AFC has made the decision to postpone the AFC Futsal Championship which was scheduled to be held in Turkmenistan between February 26 and March 8, 2020.

This move was taken because of concerns about the current coronavirus situation and in order to ensure the safety and well-being of all participating teams and stakeholders, according to the report.

