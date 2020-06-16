Turkmenistan, CAREC countries discuss measures to counter COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16



By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation Program (CAREC) of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed measures to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The mentioned topic was discussed during an online consultative meeting of the National Coordinators of CAREC on June 16, 2020.

The Turkmen side was represented by the heads of the Ministry of Finance and Economics of Turkmenistan.

The discussion of the impact of COVID-19 on economy of CAREC member countries, providing updated information on the ADB's response to the pandemic, evaluation the activities and results of the CAREC program were the main objectives of the aforesaid meeting.

The parties got acquainted with the implemented projects of the CAREC program in economy, trade, energy, tourism, as well as the measures taken by the ADB in response to COVID -19.

Previously, in May, Turkmenistan and CAREC discussed issues of developing the regulatory framework for e-сommerce in the CAREC region in May, 2020.

During the previous meeting, Turkmenistan has presented main directions of state policy in the financial and economic sphere aimed, among other goals, at improving national legal framework, bringing it in compliance with international standards and introducing modern management methods.

