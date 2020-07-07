Turkmenistan reviews country's foreign policy in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

A review of the country's foreign policy activities for 1H2020 was conducted during a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan on July 6, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

The meeting was attended by heads and staff members of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan.

It was noted that that Turkmenistan was elected Vice-chairmanship of the upcoming 75th session of the General Assembly of the United Nations at the UN headquarters in New York on June 29.

The participants emphasized Turkmenistan's contribution to promoting the goals of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, in particular, to improving the environmental and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea basin.

The issues that arose as a result of Turkmenistan's accession to the Nagoya Protocol on Access to Genetic Resources and the Fair and Equitable Sharing of Benefits Arising from their Utilization to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity were also discussed.

During the meeting, recommendations for 2H2020 were considered, said the ministry.

