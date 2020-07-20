Turkmenistan developing new national programs for human rights protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has reviewed recommendations and suggestions regarding the development of national programs, plans and laws in the field of human rights protection, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

This was stated during an event dedicated to 'International Obligations of Turkmenistan in the area of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law'.

The meeting was attended by heads and representatives of relevant ministries and departments of Turkmenistan, the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan, representatives of public organizations of the country, the United Nations (UN) permanent coordinator in Turkmenistan Elena Panova and the Head of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Centre in Ashgabat Ambassador Natalya Drozd.

Thus, the Turkmen side expressed its commitment to further expand the base and mechanisms for the protection of human rights and freedom. Further steps and priority areas of cooperation in 2H2020 were discussed.

The representative of Interdepartmental Commission, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov spoke about the results of activities in Turkmenistan to implement the country's international legal obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law in 1H2020.

As it was reported earlier, Turkmenistan and the UN have reviewed the Joint Action Plan of the Interdepartmental Commission on the implementation of Turkmenistan's international commitments in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law and the UN office in Turkmenistan for 2H2020.

