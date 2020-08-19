Turkmenistan, Russia to strengthen security cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted the agreement with Turkmenistan on security cooperation signed in Moscow on April 10, 2003, to the State Duma (parliament) for ratification, Trend reports, citing information resources of the State Duma of Russia.

The agreement consists of 11 articles.

The agreement allows Russia and Turkmenistan improve cooperation in the field of security and combat threats such as international terrorism, cross-border organized crime, illegal trafficking in weapons and drugs, and illegal migration.

The document notes that the parties pay special attention to the development of cooperation in the field of environmental safety, environmental protection, prevention of transboundary pollution, rational use of natural resources, prevention and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made emergencies.

Within the cooperation, the countries also assist in resolving regional conflicts that affect their interests, including in countering new challenges and threats.

The parties will cooperate in the field of economic security and a separate agreement will be signed between the countries to strengthen cooperation in this area, the source said.

The agreement was signed for a period of 10 years, after which it is automatically updated for 5 years.



