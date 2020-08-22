IUCN talks Turkmenistan sites' potential to become part of World Heritage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 22

Such Turkmen sites as Badhyz region along with the Kopetdag Mountains and the Repetek Biosphere reserve in Turkmenistan, as well as the Southern Ustyurt Plateau (a transboundary region between Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) have the potential to become World Heritage sites, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Regional Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia told Trend.

Currently, Turkmenistan has three sites listed as World Heritage, based on their cultural importance. These are Kenya-Urgench, the Parthian Fortresses of Nisa, and the State Historical and Cultural Park.

"When it comes to sites of importance under biodiversity criteria, the study has singled out the Cold Winter Deserts of Central Asia, where several protected areas in Turkmenistan, as well as in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, could qualify as components for a World Heritage nomination," said IUCN.

Talking about tier cooperation with Turkmenistan, IUCN noted that Society of Nature Protection of Turkmenistan is the member of IUCN.

"The establishment of the Society of Nature Protection of Turkmenistan in 1968 marked the beginning of the modern era of nature protection in the country," highlighted the union.

The union brings together the world’s most influential organizations and top experts in conservation of nature and sustainable development, said the IUCN Regional Office's representative.

"These include states and government agencies, large and small NGOs, indigenous peoples' organizations, scientific and academic institutions and business associations," IUCN added.

