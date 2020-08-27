UN in Turkmenistan attracting investment in fight against infectious diseases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27

The United Nations (UN) country team in Turkmenistan participates in UN global initiatives to attract additional funding for the implementation of the plan of operational socio-economic measures in Turkmenistan to combat acute infectious diseases, which was adopted by the decree of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on July 3, 2020, Trend reports with reference to the press release of the UN Mission in Turkmenistan.

This was said during the third meeting of the Joint working group of the UN and the government of Turkmenistan.

During the discussions, the measures taken in Turkmenistan to implement the above-mentioned plan were reviewed.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) proposed to develop a monitoring system to track the implementation of the plan, the report says.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to prevent possible spread of infectious diseases.

Currently, Turkmenistan has registered no COVD-19 cases, but all the necessary measures to prevent the penetration of this disease into the country are being implemented.

