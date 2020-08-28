Turkmenistan working to build up partnership in field of ecology

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28

Turkmenistan is working to build up partnerships in such areas as climate change, environmental protection, rational use of natural resources, and ensuring environmental safety, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

Currently, Turkmenistan is a party to 20 international conventions and multilateral documents in the field of ecology.

This year Turkmenistan has joined the 4 international decrees for the protection of the environment. Based on the initiative of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a draft concept of the UN Special Program for the Aral Sea was developed.

The draft document on the creation of this special program will be considered at the next session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), which will be held in May 2021.

Turkmenistan pays special attention to the implementation of international obligations and national legal acts in the field of ecology. It is proposed to establish a working group on environmental issues in the country in order to carry out these activities on a systematic basis.

