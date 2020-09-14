UNICEF approves country programme of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14

The Executive Board of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has approved the country Program of Turkmenistan for 2021-2025, Trend reports, citing Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The new program is aimed at supporting the government in fulfilling its obligations to protect and implement children's rights.

Thus, the program is focuses on: governance for children; child health, nutrition and early development; social protection and child protection; and quality inclusive education.

The Turkmenistan’s program was adopted during the UNICEF session, where the importance of providing every child with digital and distance education opportunities during COVID-19, as well as aspects of funding, evaluation and partnership of UNICEF programs around the world were also discussed

Turkmenistan pays special attention to the protection of children's rights. Joint work plans of Turkmenistan and UN entities for 2020 were signed in Ashgabat at the beginning of this year, which included: “Improved legislative framework on the rights of the child", " Improved social protection system for children", " Coordination and monitoring of the rights of the child" and others.

