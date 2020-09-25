Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held at the high organizational level

Turkmenistan 25 September 2020 12:05 (UTC+04:00)
Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held at the high organizational level

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

On the 25th of September 2020, the utmost nation-wide assembly of Turkmenistan – the meeting of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held. In view of the global pandemic, the participants of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan located in the other regions of the country took part in the session which was organized in Ashgabat through videoconferencing.

The successive session of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan chaired by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was attended by the Chairperson of Mejlis (Parliament), Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of the ministries and profile agencies, members of public organizations, elders, representatives of various sectors, students and representatives of the mass media.

Being the highest representative body of the public authority, the People’s Council (Halk Maslahaty) provides for the application of the experience of Turkmen people in the area of state formation accumulated during the centuries-old history and participation of extensive groups of population in the adoption of significant public and political resolutions leading consequently towards realizing conceptual ideas and unity. This is based on such noble traditions of ancestors as holding nation-wide assemblies, during which the authorized representatives of communities made decisions on the most vital political, economic and military issues while generally accepted democratic principles were observed.

The successive session of the People’ Council of Turkmenistan had a rich agenda. During the meeting, the key vectors of successful implementation of historic and long-term programs in the new development period of the independent and permanently neutral Turkmenistan, as well as the subjects related to the socio-economic growth of the state in 2021 were considered.

Besides, the constitutional reforms aimed at the development of work of the representative bodies in the area of legislative power were regarded. The corresponding documents of the People’s Council were adopted.

The historic address of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov took place. The Head of State noted that in the result of the work done, the social conditions corresponding to the world standards are created for the population. These achievements were attained due to the friendship, hard work, and high spirituality of the people.

During the successive session of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, it was also comprehensively spoken about the constitutional reforms which serve as a proof of adherence to democratic norms and international cooperation conditioned by the achievements of the society.

The People's Council joined the system of state institutions performing functions in the field of legislation. Thus, on the way to the creation of a bicameral system of a representative legislative institution of state government, a proposal was voiced to establish the National Council of Turkmenistan, and its Chambers to be named as the Halk Maslahaty (People's Council) and the Mejlis. This proposal was unanimously adopted.

During a regular meeting of the People's Council, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov signed the Constitutional Law of the meeting of the People's Council of Turkmenistan "On Amendments and Additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan."

The implementation of constitutional reforms is aimed at ensuring a prosperous and happy life for the Turkmen people and is one of the important steps towards further democratization of the state.

Starting from the first days of its sovereign development, Turkmenistan proclaimed the neutrality of the state, taking into account national and international interests in world politics, and strictly adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, mutual respect, and equality, implements a foreign policy aimed at maintaining global peace, security, and prosperity.

The need to strengthen the multilateral cooperation of Turkmenistan with such authoritative international organizations as the United Nations, the European Union, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was especially noted. Strengthening ties with the countries of Asia and the Pacific region, states of the Near and Middle East, the European and American continents were also noted among the priority tasks of the country.

The President also stressed the importance of strategic cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations. In this context, it was noted that the country's initiatives put forward in the field of water, energy, and transport diplomacy are supported by the world community and contribute to strengthening the international authority of Turkmenistan. The head of the Turkmen state stated that the proclamation, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, of 2021 as the International Year of Peace and Trust, in accordance with the Resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, in turn, demonstrates to the whole world the country's efforts aimed at establishing universal peace and friendship, and this became another historic milestone in strengthening the importance of the neutral status of the state.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the acquisition of the observer status in the World Trade Organization by Turkmenistan will ensure the coordinated development of the national economy, strengthening its position in foreign trade relations, intensifying multilateral cooperation, including actively attracting foreign capital.

In view of the global situation, ensuring environmental safety in the Aral Sea basin also became a separate topic on the agenda of the meeting.

The President of Turkmenistan also stated that the spread in 2020 of a particularly dangerous disease - a new type of coronavirus, adversely affected the economies of the countries of the world, and, despite the ongoing difficult socio-economic situation on a global scale, the country's economy maintained its stable development.

In Turkmenistan, more than 70 percent of the state budget is directed to the social sphere. In this context, in his speech, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that as part of the implementation of the "Program of socio-economic development of the country for 2019-2025", a huge work is being done in all areas of the national economy. In particular, work is underway to comprehensively develop the national education system, increase the range of import-substituting products, expand the indicator of national energy products in the world market, widely introduce innovative technologies in all spheres of the economy, increase the export of textile goods, and create competitive macro-structural transport and logistics systems. In this direction, other significant tasks have been identified for the development of priority sectors of the economy.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
ICIEC receives prestigious Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance Award 2020
ICIEC receives prestigious Global Islamic Export Credit and Political Risk Insurance Award 2020
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani schoolchildren succeed in International Olympiad (PHOTO)
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Azercell’s digital solutions among the most popular online services
Loading Bars
Latest
LNG demand to double over next 20 years Oil&Gas 13:25
Volume of gas production by Turkmenistan’s Lebapgazchykarysh revealed Oil&Gas 13:18
Expert talks putting Azerbaijan's domestic tourism back on its feet Tourism 13:10
Deputy FM: Rejecting proposals to resolve conflict, Armenian leadership makes negotiations meaningless Politics 12:50
Road in border village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district being overhauled (PHOTO) Construction 12:40
Israeli politician: We find Azerbaijan a good friend of Israel Politics 12:37
Around 6,000 people internationally wanted by Russia Russia 12:34
Buffett-following investment trust to list in London US 12:31
EU Special Representative: EU has strong interest in peace, stability in South Caucasus Politics 12:29
Georgia reports 265 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 12:28
Instagram fixes breach found by Check Point Israel 12:26
US’ share in Azerbaijan's total imports grows Business 12:14
FAO provides strategic support for Uzbek Agriculture Ministry Uzbekistan 12:06
Conference of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan was held at the high organizational level Turkmenistan 12:05
Italian geopolitical analyst: Mechanism needed for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:04
Turkmenistan to expand areas for growing crops Business 11:54
Azerbaijani oil prices down Finance 11:51
Georgia, Azerbaijan united by energy and transport projects of international importance Business 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Special Representative (PHOTO) Politics 11:37
Chairman Israel Empowerment Lobby: Azerbaijan tolerates all religions Economy 11:32
Electronic Water Portal launched in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:24
Agro Service: Azerbaijan has no shortage in fertilizers Economy 11:23
Сoordinated fake news attacks on Azerbaijan debunked (PHOTO) Politics 11:07
Georgia takes part in high-level Open Government Summit together with world leaders Business 10:58
Belarus raises goods export to Azerbaijan Business 10:57
Georgia hosts Cyber ​​Security Forum ICT 10:56
Demand for Turkish clothing in Georgian market declines Turkey 10:34
Turkmenistan working to improve transport macrostructure Transport 10:33
Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to President of Mexico Politics 10:25
Georgia to start producing anti-hail nets for orchards Business 10:24
German export expectations hit highest level since October 2018 Europe 10:13
President Ilham Aliyev: Non-fulfillment of Security Council resolutions undermines prestige of UN Politics 10:09
Irish foreign minster says EU-UK trade deal breakthrough possible Europe 10:06
Overhaul of Azerbaijani 'President Heydar Aliyev' tanker completed Economy 10:05
Azerbaijani president: Aim pursued by Armenia to maintain current status-quo of occupation, to annex occupied territories Politics 10:04
Azerbaijani president: We have credible information about presence of Armenian ASALA terror organization on occupied territories Politics 10:04
President Ilham Aliyev: Illegal presence of Armenian armed forces in occupied lands of Azerbaijan remains major threat to regional peace, security Politics 10:03
Import of Turkish-made chemicals by Turkmenistan declines Turkey 10:03
Vaccine against COVID-19 could give boost to oil prices Oil&Gas 10:01
Turkmenistan to provide additional benefits to healthcare workers Turkmenistan 10:01
Moscow authorities recommend people over 65 stay home due to increased COVID-19 incidence Russia 10:00
UAE, Israeli cyber chiefs discuss joining forces to combat common threats Arab World 09:56
Singapore August manufacturing surges 13.7% year-on-year, beats forecasts Other News 09:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 61 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 25 Finance 09:48
Pakistani expert: Armenia - country where Islamophobia perceived as state policy Politics 09:47
Turkmenistan to increase volume of credit funds for dev’t of industrial sectors Finance 09:38
IAI buys 50% of tactical drone co BlueBird Israel 09:36
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 25 Uzbekistan 09:36
Ankara-Baku-Ankara flights to be resumed soon Society 09:26
Kazakhstan's electric power distributing company to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 09:17
Oil gains but heading for weekly fall over coronavirus demand concerns Oil&Gas 09:13
Iran's drug distribution companies stored flu vaccine Society 09:08
Azerbaijani president: We present to the world the example of tolerance and coexistence Politics 08:44
Georgian PM addresses participants of high-level Open Government Summit together with world leaders Georgia 08:17
Zarif urges multilateralism in fight against COVID-19 Iran 08:13
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan plan to implement new projects in transport sector Transport 08:01
Virus cases falling in Australia's hotspot state, restrictions may ease further World 07:29
Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 06:08
2 pilots killed in military helicopter crash in N. Afghanistan World 05:03
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 140,000 Other News 04:01
President Ilham Aliyev: Our citizens' life and health is priority for us, despite the economic difficulties caused by pandemic Politics 02:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Because of aggression against Azerbaijan, Armenia continues to face deep demographic, social and economic crisis Politics 02:45
Azerbaijani President: We urge all countries to refrain from supplying arms to Armenia Politics 02:43
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity has never been and will never be a subject of negotiations Politics 02:41
President Ilham Aliyev: Negotiations must not be conducted just for the sake of negotiations, they must be target-oriented and meaningful Politics 02:28
Azerbaijani President: International sanctions must be imposed on Armenia as an aggressor state Politics 02:24
President Ilham Aliyev: To achieve sustainable international peace and security, there must be put an end to occupation Politics 02:21
Global coronavirus cases pass 32 mln World 02:00
President Ilham Aliyev makes speech at general debates of 75th session of UNGA in video format (PHOTO) Politics 01:03
16 injured after tanker explosion in Nigeria's economic hub Other News 00:16
Kazakhstan's export to China surge despite COVID-19 Business 24 September 23:58
Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Turkey discuss topical co-op issues in call Kyrgyzstan 24 September 23:50
President of Georgia receives Azerbaijani Foreign Minister (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 23:46
Iran reveals share of free, special economic zones in country's export Business 24 September 23:14
Georgia's export of vegetables down year-on-year Business 24 September 22:41
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes Istanbul Turkey 24 September 22:25
Azerbaijan’s Agroleasing opens tender to buy services Tenders 24 September 22:18
Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister takes part in meeting of foreign ministers of landlocked countries Kyrgyzstan 24 September 21:50
Deputy Minister: Iran's petrochemical production potential spikes Oil&Gas 24 September 21:38
Lavrov: Russia hopes for some new measures to preserve JCPOA Russia 24 September 21:34
Demand for Azerbaijani AzerGold company’s bonds exceeds supply Finance 24 September 20:56
Azerbaijan, Georgia interested in peaceful settlement of conflicts in region Business 24 September 20:23
Net profits of Georgian commercial banks increase Finance 24 September 20:04
Azerbaijani FM meets with deputy chairman of Georgian parliament (PHOTO) Politics 24 September 19:58
Azerbaijani Air Forces conduct combat-training flights (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 24 September 19:05
Timeframe for iron ore exploration in Azerbaijan's Dashkasan revealed Business 24 September 18:59
Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance to place state short-term bonds Finance 24 September 18:50
Georgian Kula company doubles production of dried fruits Business 24 September 18:50
Georgia's exports of fruits, nuts soar Business 24 September 18:43
Georgia reveals volume of fertilizers exported to Azerbaijan Business 24 September 18:41
Azerbaijani minister: Dashkesan iron ore deposit promises great prospects Economy 24 September 18:38
Azerbaijan plans to export agricultural products to Arab countries soon Business 24 September 18:35
Asian Development Bank discloses amount of funds allocated to Azerbaijan Business 24 September 18:11
Kazakhstan continues importing more grain, legumes from Turkey Business 24 September 18:03
Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee to launch new services for foreign trade participants Business 24 September 18:03
Uzbekistan expanding geography of natural uranium exports Oil&Gas 24 September 18:02
Number of migrant workers from Turkey in Georgia edges up Business 24 September 18:01
Kazakh political analyst: Azerbaijan - plays important role in Turkic-speaking world Politics 24 September 17:59
Russia reports over 6,500 new coronavirus cases Russia 24 September 17:46
All news