Turkmenistan, UNHCR discuss issues related to elimination of statelessness

Turkmenistan and The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have discussed issues related to elimination of statelessness, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The discussion was held during a briefing of the State Migration Service of Turkmenistan and UNHCR.

Turkmenistan has taken a number of important steps in recent years to ensure protection of the rights and assistance of stateless persons, the report says.

The measures taken by Turkmenistan include: implementation of international humanitarian law in national legislation, the organization of large representative forums, as well as large-scale humanitarian actions and events within the framework of the global action plan.

It was also important to adopt at the state level the national action plan for the elimination of statelessness in Turkmenistan by 2024, which provides for a number of specific measures to identify and register stateless persons, as well as to reduce and prevent statelessness.

According to Turkmen State Migration Service, about 23,000 stateless persons have been admitted to the citizenship of Turkmenistan since 2011.

In order to eliminate the problem of statelessness, the UNHCR launched a ten-year campaign #IBelong ("I belong") in November 2014, which established close international cooperation with many countries of the world, including Turkmenistan.

