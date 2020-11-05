Director-General of UNESCO to officially visit Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay is expected to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan in 2021, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmenportal information portal.

The official visit of Azoulay is mentioned in the new plan of joint actions between Turkmenistan and UNESCO for the years 2021-2023, which was considered at the first meeting of the National Commission for UNESCO of Turkmenistan.

In addition, many other projects are planned in the field of culture, education, science, sports, youth policy, etc.

As reported, Turkmenistan attaches great importance to cooperation with UNESCO. This is evidenced by regular meetings held on various regional and international platforms.

As previously reported, Turkmenistan may participate in the implementation of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) projects related to digital technologies.

Earlier, Turkmenistan and UNESCO have discussed the implementation and monitoring of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) program in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and UNESCO signed a Framework agreement on the establishment of the Turkmenistan-UNESCO Еrust Fund on July 16, 2015. Under this agreement, peace and intercultural dialogue, education, cultural heritage, rapprochement of cultures are the major areas of cooperation.

---

