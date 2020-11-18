Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Amir of Qatar

On November 18, 2020, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Trend reports citing Embassy of Turkmenistan in Baku.

During the conversation, the heads of states expressed satisfaction with the high level of bilateral ties, as well as the constructive collaboration in the framework of regional and international structures.

The parties considered the political, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian aspects of relations between the two states. The closeness of positions of the two countries on key aspects of regional and international agendas was underlined, in particular on the contribution to the international efforts on the maintenance of peace, security and sustainable development.

The telephone conversation was held upon the initiative of the Qatari side.