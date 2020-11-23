Meeting with the leadership of the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir”

On November 23, 2020, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan R.Meredov met via videoconferencing with the Chairman of the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir” R.Batyrshin, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties considered the cooperation opportunities in the area of television and radio broadcasting, in particular the information exchange and collaboration in the area of mass media. It was stated that during his official statements, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has on various occasions pointed to the necessity of expanding the cooperation of Turkmenistan in the informational sphere. One of the priority vectors of Turkmenistan’s development is the enhancement of informational policy, contribution to the dissemination of updated, transparent and reliable information about the country.

Turkmenistan regards the “Mir” as a trustworthy television and radio broadcasting organization with a wide audience which carries out an important mission in strengthening political, economic and cultural-humanitarian ties between the countries and people of not only the Commonwealth of Independent States space, but in the world in general.

The parties discussed the practical collaboration between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir.”

Upon the outcomes of the meeting, the Agreement on cooperation in the area of information policy between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir,” as well as the Agreement on cooperation between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography and the Interstate Television and Radio Company “Mir” were signed.

It is worthwhile to note that the signing of these documents serves a vital step towards widening the audience of the Turkmen mass media through allocation of news and information-analytical materials on the “Mir” resources, the broadcasting of which encompasses tens of countries across the world.

