Turkmenistan proposes to widen cooperation in the area of nature protection and climate change on the OSCE platform

Speaking today at the OSCE Ministerial Council held online, the Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan R.Meredov underlined the importance of nature protection and climate change issues. As is known, the ecological safety is one of the priority spheres of cooperation between the countries within the OSCE, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The head of Turkmen delegation stated the importance of search for effective and modern resolutions of ecological problems. In this regard, the proposal was voiced on the preparation of the Comprehensive Ecological Programme of OSCE which will help to concretize the priorities of the Organization in the nature protection field.

“Such Programme could become a good basis for the development of projects in the area of protection and rational use of the interior, land and water resources in the OSCE member states,” said Minister Meredov.