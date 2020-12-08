Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 8

Trend:

On December 8, 2020, as part of the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the permanent status of Neutrality of Turkmenistan, the presentation ceremony of the book of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood", published in Azerbaijan language, was held in the building of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

The presentation was attended by chief editors of print media, heads, teachers and students of higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations working in Turkmenistan, as well as representatives of the Turkmen media. Representatives of the scientific and creative intelligentsia, public organizations and the media of Azerbaijan took part in the event via video communication from Baku.

The participants of the event in their speeches emphasized that the book of the President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in the Azerbaijan language will further popularize the rich spiritual heritage of the Turkmen people, which made a unique contribution to the development of world civilization. They expressed their conviction that Azerbaijan readers, representatives of scientific and public circles, as well as everyone who is interested in the spiritual world of the Turkmens, will get a clear idea of ​​the national values ​​of the people who have made an important contribution to the development of all mankind.

The new edition also became a kind of gift on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the permanent Neutrality of Turkmenistan for the general public studying the Azerbaijan language.

As noted, the book "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" allows one to assess the scale of the work carried out in Turkmenistan under the leadership of the head of state to collect, study in detail and promote unique folk art and priceless intangible values.

The publication of the book of the President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" in Azerbaijan language is another evidence of the Turkmen-Azerbaijan friendship. Friendly relations and diversified cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan are based on a solid foundation of centuries-old national traditions of the two peoples, deep historical and cultural roots.

At the end of the event, the participants adopted an Address to President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.