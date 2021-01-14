International fiber-optic communication lines from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan to serve as key informational bridge (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

Trend:

The installation of international fiber-optic communication lines and transit flows on route Ymamnazar (Turkmenistan) – Aqina (Afghanistan) and Serhetabat (Turkmenistan) - Torghundi (Afghanistan), has also taken place during the inauguration ceremony of the electric power transmission line along Kerki – Sheberghan route and the 30 km long railway line between Aqina-Andkhoy stations today.

The Chairman of «Türkmenaragatnaşyk» (Turkmen communication) agency Hadjimyrat Hudayguliyev and the Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mrs. Masoumeh Khavari addressed the ceremony where the Heads of Turkmenistan and Afghanistan have been participating. They told the ceremony participants about the features of the present communication system and reported on its readiness to launch.

During the event, H.Hudayguliyev noted in his statement the effectiveness of Turkmen-Afghan cooperation in the field of communications. Speaking about the coordinated work of Turkmen and Afghan specialists, he underlined that the international fiber-optic communication lines will serve as a key informational bridge between the states.

Minister Masoumeh Khavari congratulated all ceremony participants upon the launch of international fiber-optic communication lines that is an important stage of Afghanistan’s strive to develop communication and telecommunication systems. Noting the importance of cooperation with Turkmenistan, she underlined that international fiber-optic communication lines will facilitate the process of introducing “e-government” and will improve the communication system and internet connectivity on the territory of Afghanistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani gave their blessings for commissioning of international fiber-optic communication lines and then the ceremony participants watched on the screen the video presentation on launching of the international fiber-optic communication lines and transit flows by special equipment.