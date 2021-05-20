Turkmenistan, UNESCO discuss inclusion of capital in Creative Cities Network

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) have discussed the inclusion of the capital of Turkmenistan – Ashgabat - in the Creative Cities Network, Trend reports with reference to the State News Agency of Turkmenistan

The issues related to the inclusion of Ashgabat in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network were specified, the results achieved and the planned further steps were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on the development of a long-term program for cooperation between the cities of the Network that are ready to invest in culture and social integration.

As reported, the capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, has become a candidate for inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the 'Design' category.

The decision will be announced on the eve of the celebration of World City Day, which is celebrated on October 31.

The application will be examined by independent experts in the next few months.

As earlier UNESCO told Trend, Cooperation with the UN in general and with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in particular is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan's foreign policy.

The main goal of Turkmenistan's accession to UNESCO was the task of establishing international cooperation, among other things, in the field of humanities.

"Currently, cooperation between UNESCO and Turkmenistan covers almost all priority areas within the sphere of interests of both sides, which are aimed at achieving the goals and objectives of universal development, including within the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals until 2030," UNESCO told Trend.

Turkmenistan became a full member of UNESCO in 1993. At the same time, for the practical implementation of the tasks in this direction, the National Commission for UNESCO was created, which functions to this day.

