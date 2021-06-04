UNDP service offers and tools on SDG Financing

The joint project of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan "Partnering for SDG acceleration", conducted a webinar “SDG Financing: Introduction to UNDP service offers and tools”, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

The purpose of the webinar was to provide an overview of international experience in financing for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), enshrined in the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, and the mechanisms and approaches proposed by UNDP in implementation of SDG financing for representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and ministries and departments responsible for the implementation of the SDGs.

The meeting was opened by Ms. Christine Weigand, UN Resident Coordinator a.i., Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative a. i. and Mr. Atajan Atayev, Head of Sustainable Development Department of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, National Coordinator of the "Partnering for SDG acceleration" project.

“It is pleasant to note that a trusting relationship and fruitful cooperation have developed between UNDP and Turkmenistan in general, and on financing the SDGs. In this direction, our cooperation is based on a complex, transparent and integrated approach”, said Ms. Natia Natsvlishvili, UNDP Resident Representative a.i.

The event was attended by staff members of the UNDP Istanbul Regional Hub for Europe and Central Asia – Mr. Suren Poghosyan, UNDP Regional SDG Finance Advisor, Mr. David Das Neves, UNDP Program Analyst and Ms. Elena Danilova-Cross, UNDP Programme Specialist, Poverty and Inequality.

Participants of the webinar got acquainted with issues including an overview of SDG financing, UNDP services and tools, integrated financing mechanisms, goals, tools and international experience, finance assessment, rapid integrated assessment, SDG budgeting, international experience and practical steps.

The joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan "Partnering for SDG acceleration", brings together the efforts and constructive relations of the parties in implementation of the global Agenda for Sustainable Development 2030 and the relevant Sustainable Development Goals adopted by Turkmenistan at the government level in September 2016.