Investment possibilities of Italian companies to Turkmenistan to be discussed

A country presentation "Investments and Business Opportunities for Collaboration with Turkmenistan for Italian Companies" is scheduled for July 7 of this year, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The online meeting is organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Italy and the General Confederation of Italian Industry (Confindustria) with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy and in collaboration with SACE, the Italian export credit agency.

According to the organizers, trade between Turkmenistan and Italy is constantly growing and there are more and more companies in the Mediterranean country that do business and show interest in the Turkmen market.

The initiative is carried out with the aim of presenting the investment and collaboration opportunities existing for Italian companies in Turkmenistan, which is a particularly strategic partner for Italy, the organizers noted.

The event will see the participation of businesses, officials from Turkmenistan and Italy, including the management of Confindustria and SACE.

The event is set up as a prerequisite for the organization of the next Italy-Turkmenistan Business Forum, which will be organized under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy in autumn 2021.