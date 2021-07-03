Turkish president's visit to Turkmenistan discussed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Preparations are underway for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The issues of preparation for the visit of the head of Turkey to Turkmenistan were discussed during a telephone conversation between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The parties also noted the effectiveness of cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries, and also confirmed their interest in the further development of trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.

The sides also highlighted the constructive nature of cooperation within the framework of various international formats.

Turkmenistan and Turkey cooperate in various spheres.

Turkey's trade with Turkmenistan in 2020 decreased by over $13.8 million compared to the previous year, making up $930 million.

“Turkey's exports to Turkmenistan amounted to $720 million, and imports from Turkmenistan – $210 million,” the ministry said.

In December 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries was by over $10.7 million less than in the same month of 2019, amounting to over $74.8 million.

"The exports from Turkey to Turkmenistan made up over $55.8 million, and imports from Turkmenistan - $19 million," noted the ministry.

