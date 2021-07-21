Turkmenistan to open new water treatment plant

A new water treatment plant will be commissioned in Turkmenistan’s capital of Ashgabat. The project is currently in the final stages of construction, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) reported on its website, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The capacity of the project, implemented by the UIET member, will amount to 150 thousand cubic meters of water per day, according to the report.

Issues related to the construction of the plant and other communal facilities were discussed during the meeting of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with the Khyakim (Mayor) of Ashgabat Rahym Gandymov and the Vice-Premier overseeing the works in the capital Charymyrat Purchekov.

The Head of State instructed the Khyakim to develop projects for the modernization of drinking water plants and a water supply network in Ashgabat with the introduction of new technologies and modern standards, as well as with the digital management of public utilities. The Turkmen President also gave similar instructions regarding the development of the city's road transport system.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the opening of new buildings in Ashgabat, and the competitive selection of construction companies that will build facilities as part of the formation of a recreation area on the shore of Altyn Köl (Golden Lake).