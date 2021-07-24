Turkmenistan, Japan sign bilateral documents in number of areas

During the working visit the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was received by the Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the head of Turkmen delegation expressed warm greetings to the Emperor and the congratulatory words on the occasion of the start of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games, as well as conveyed the wishes of happiness and prosperity to the whole Japanese nation.

In his turn, Emperor Naruhito thanked the head of Turkmen delegation for kind message and expressed the wishes for peace and wellbeing to the highest leadership and the people of Turkmenistan. During the talk, the sides highly apprised Turkmen-Japanese relations on the whole spectrum of collaboration.

In the same day, the meeting of the Chairmen of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees on Economic Cooperation Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Hiroyuki Tsubai was held. The meeting was also attended by the representatives of business circles of Japan, among which such companies as «Itochu Corporation», «Mitsubishi Corporation», «Sumitomo Corporation», «Sojitz Corporation», «Marubeni Corporation», «Komatsu Ltd» and «Kawasaki Heavy Industries».

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of development of trade-economic and investment cooperation between the two countries which is consistently developing due to the strong political will, economic potential and mutual understanding of the sides. Such spheres as energy, extraction of mineral resources, gas chemical industry, transport, agro industrial complex and others were designated among the priority vectors of partnership.

In this respect, the successfully completed projects with participation of Japanese companies were presented as examples, in particular the plant for the production of ammonia and carbamide in the city of Mary, a complex producing the polyethylene and polypropylene in the village of Kiyanly, a plant for the production of carbamide in the city of Karabogaz, and the plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas (GTG) in the Akhal velayat of Turkmenistan.

The parties also paid special attention to the strategic vectors of developing cooperation, including the issues of establishing in Turkmenistan a modern industrial-technological infrastructure in participation of Japanese companies, which might be used by both countries in the future for further improvement of economic ties with the regions of Middle and Near East, as well as the basins of Caspian Sea, Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea.

The sides expressed adherence to further development of Turkmen-Japanese relations. Upon the outcomes of the talks, the signing of bilateral documents in the banking and financial spheres, as well as in the area of transport and road-building machinery took place.

Then, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with the State Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan Kiyoshi Ejima.

The parties analyzed the development of collaboration between the two countries, particularly reflected in the “Roadmap for Cooperation in the Field of Infrastructure”. The unfolding of joint projects in the area of transport with its financial component was analyzed. The opportunities of developing cooperation in the area of energy and industry were considered.

Special emphasis at the meeting was made on the development of partnership on the area of “green energy”. The interest of the Turkmen side to adapt the expertise of Japan in the field of using the renewable sources of energy was reiterated. The parties expressed hope for the continuation of constructive cooperation in all the spheres posing mutual interest.

During the meetings with Japanese officials, the head of the Turkmen delegation invited the Japanese side to take part in the solemn ceremony of the commissioning of the new gas turbine power plant in Lebap province of Turkmenistan, the construction of which was implemented by «Sumitomo Corporation» (Japan).

In the same day, the Turkmen delegation attended the official opening ceremony of the XXXII Summer Olympic Games. The Emperor of Japan Naruhito who is the Honorary Patron of Tokyo-2020 Olympic and Paralympics Games announced the opening of the Games. The athletes from Turkmenistan also take part in the current Games.

On 22nd of July 2021, the working visit of a representative Turkmen delegation headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Japan, Tokyo has started.