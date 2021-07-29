Turkmenistan introduces ban on sale of electronic cigarettes

Turkmenistan adopted new rules for trade in tobacco products, the relevant document is published on the website of the Ministry of Justice of the country, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

According to the document, only legal entities under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations can engage in wholesale and retail trade of tobacco products in Turkmen territory.

Retail sale of certified tobacco products is possible only in specialized departments and sections of food and non-food stores.

When selling tobacco products, special storage and sale conditions for goods of this category must be observed. They must be hidden from the eyes of buyers. The store can list their names in a list. It is possible to provide tobacco products for review only at the request of the buyer following the customer’s inspection of the list.

The store must indicate that tobacco products cannot be sold to persons under 18 years of age. If the seller thinks that the buyer is under the specified age, then he is obliged to refuse the sale of tobacco products and require a passport or other document proving the identity of the buyer.

Based on the new rules, it is prohibited to sell electronic cigarettes and cigarettes without filters. It is prohibited to sell tobacco products on the territory of sports facilities, health care institutions, culture and public catering facities.

It is also prohibited to sell at railway, automobile and air stations, sea and river ports, hotels and retail outlets located closer than 100 meters from any educational institution.

Products in this category are prohibited for trade via the internet and any other remote types of trading, and automated vending machines.

The new rules for trade in tobacco products were adopted by the Turkmen Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations in agreement with the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country in early-July.