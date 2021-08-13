Turkmenistan, Tajikistan sign several cooperation documents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon signed 19 documents that will promote further cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

In particular, the following documents were signed:

Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan;

Program of trade and economic cooperation between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for 2021-2023;

Agreement between the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Relations of Turkmenistan on the establishment of trading houses in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan;

Roadmap to increase trade between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for 2022-2023;

Agreement on the establishment of a Business Council between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan;

Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of production;

Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of tourism;

Program of cooperation between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan in the field of culture and art for 2022-2024;

Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of railway transport;

Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on transportation, transit of goods and passengers;

Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the transportation of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas;

Joint Action Plan for the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on bilateral recognition of construction permits;

The Agreement on Cooperation between the Agency for Drug Control under the President of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan;

Agreement on cooperation between the executive body of state power of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the administration of the Akhal region of Turkmenistan;

Agreement on cooperation between the Academy of Public Service under the President of Tajikistan and the Academy of Public Service under the President of Turkmenistan;

Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on cooperation in the field of youth policy;

Protocol on Amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on mutual trips of citizens dated December 30, 1999;

Program of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for 2021-2023;

Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and the State Committee for Water Resources of Turkmenistan.