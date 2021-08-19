Turkmenistan provides its airspace for evacuation of foreign citizens from Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan provides its airspace for the evacuation of citizens of various countries from Afghanistan by aircraft of foreign countries, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

It is reported that Turkmenistan provides the above-mentioned opportunity by fulfilling international obligations, including those arising from the norms of international humanitarian law.

A number of countries have now begun to evacuate their citizens who are in Afghanistan.

Official Ashgabat stands for the earliest possible normalization of the situation in Afghanistan and expresses confidence that new state institutions in this country will be formed in the near future in the legal field and with the broad participation of all ethnic groups living in Afghanistan,” further said the statement.

The Turkmen Embassy in Kabul and the consulates general in Herat and Mazar-i-Sharif continue to operate normally.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva