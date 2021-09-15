Turkmenistan, Germany talk co-op within 'Green Central Asia' initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Heiko Maas discussed cooperation within the framework of the ‘Green Central Asia’ initiative, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

It is reported that during the telephone conversation, the German Minister, on behalf of the government, expressed gratitude for the cooperation of Turkmenistan in the provision of aircraft flights in order to evacuate citizens from Afghanistan.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the immediate granting of permission by Turkmenistan to use its airspace has become a decisive factor in the effective evacuation of people.

Also, during the conversation, the heads of the foreign ministries exchanged views on bilateral cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

In particular, they noted the close interaction of Turkmenistan and Germany in the process of ‘Green Central Asia’ initiative, as well as bilateral cooperation in the field of education between the governments of the two countries.

The parties also exchanged views on topical issues of the international and regional agenda. Mutual readiness was expressed to continue an active dialogue on Afghan problems.

The ministers agreed to continue on a systematic basis regular consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Germany with the participation of diplomatic missions.

