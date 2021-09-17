Next meeting of SCO countries may be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to an international conference of landlocked developing countries to be held in Ashgabat in April 2022, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

According to the information, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov announced the mentioned invitation on September 17, 2021, at the SCO summit in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Berdimuhamedov noted that the international conference to be held in April 2022 in Ashgabat will be organized jointly with the UN. According to Berdimuhamedov, the conference will provide a good opportunity for concrete, practical dialogue on international transport cooperation in emergency and post-crisis conditions.

“We invite your states to participate in this important international forum,” the President of Turkmenistan said.

“We are aware of the significant potential of our cooperation in the energy, transport, trade and investment, industry, agricultural sector, high technology and innovation,” the head of state emphasized.

"Turkmenistan is ready for active cooperation with the SCO countries in such areas as the fight against terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking, as well as ensuring information and biological security," Berdymukhamedov added.

