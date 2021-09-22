Turkmenistan reduces polypropylene export to Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

The export of polypropylene from Turkmenistan to Russia decreased by 2.6 percent in the first half of 2021, the Federal State Statistics Service of Russia (Rosstat) told Trend.

According to the information, since the beginning of the year, Turkmenistan’s export to Russia amounted to over $288 million, increasing by $59 million compared to the same period last year ($229 million in 2020).

In particular, during the reporting period, the largest volume of Turkmen goods exported to Russia fell on tomatoes, which amounted to $35 million.

Also, the volume of polymers of propylene (polypropylene) and other olefins in primary forms exported from Turkmenistan to Russia amounted to $11.8 million, decreasing by 2.6 percent ($15.4 million in 2020).

At the same time, since the beginning of the year, imports of Turkmen cotton yarn to Russia increased by 0.2 percent, amounting to $9.3 million ($7 million in 2020).

In turn, Turkmenistan in 1H2021 imported from Russia goods worth $111 million. It is noted that compared to the same period last year, imports of Russian goods in Turkmenistan decreased by $20 million.

