Turkmen president proposes to create ‘Central Asia - Caspian region’ co-op zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in a video message to the participants of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly proposed to create a zone of peace, trust and cooperation called ‘Central Asia - Caspian region’, Trend reports with reference to the UN press service.

According to the information, the president of Turkmenistan also called on the states to overcome differences and unite in order to solve the most acute global problems.

He noted that in the relevant direction, problems with the environment, energy, food, poverty and terrorism deserve special attention. The president emphasized the importance of establishing a WHO (World Health Organization) methodological center for a deeper study of the coronavirus.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that the international community should make more efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, special attention the president paid to the need to use exclusively political and diplomatic methods of solving global challenges, in particular in the Central Asian region.

In addition, Berdimuhamedov invited the leaders of the UN member states to take part in the International Conference titled ‘Politics of Peace and Trust - the Basis of International Security, Stability and Development’, which will be held in the capital of Turkmenistan in December of this year.

The president of Turkmenistan also added that Turkmenistan will continue to provide Afghanistan with comprehensive economic support and humanitarian assistance.

“The situation in Afghanistan is not simple. Afghan realities have changed, so we should think about the Afghan people, who are tired of wars and dream of a peaceful and calm life,” Berdymukhamedov said.

Moreover, the president of Turkmenistan called on the world community not to forget about the Aral Sea crisis, adding that Ashgabat intends to seek the creation of a UN Special Program for the Aral Sea Basin.

---

