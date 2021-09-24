Turkmen President proposes number of initiatives at 76th session of UN General Assembly to counter pandemic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed a number of initiatives to counter the pandemic in his video speech at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports referring to the Golden Age electronic newspaper.

According to the Turkmen leader, the efforts of the world in this direction are still insufficient; moreover, the pandemic has revealed serious systemic failures in the mechanisms of the international response to this challenge.

The head of state went on to add that only the unification of all member states and organizations of the UN system can provide conditions for success in combating a common threat.

“There should be no place for politicizing the problem of coronavirus, using it as an instrument of influence in interstate relations,” he added.

“We emphasize that the World Health Organization is the main platform for multilateral dialogue to develop consolidated, mutually agreed responses to common challenges in the field of global health,” the Turkmen leader emphasized.

The head of state noted that Turkmenistan will continue to promote its previously expressed initiatives aimed at enhancing multilateral cooperation through science diplomacy. In particular, during the 76th session, Berdimuhamedov proposed to start studying the issues of establishing the following international and regional instruments: WHO Special Program for the Study of the Coronavirus Genome; The WHO Multilateral Pneumonia Control Mechanism; WHO Methodological Center for the Treatment and Prevention of Acute Infections; Central Asian Regional Center for Epidemiology, Virology, and Bacteriology.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that in the context of minimizing the negative economic consequences of the pandemic, it is necessary to strengthen the UN's activities in certain areas. According to him, in particular, it is important to actively work to restore and strengthen the stability of international transport systems in emergency situations.

