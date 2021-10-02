Turkmenistan, Afghanistan talk dev’t of multifaceted co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 1

The Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kabul Khoja Ovezov met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, Trend reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the sides stressed the need for further development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Also, during the conversation, the parties noted the expediency of organizing meetings of business circles of the two countries in order to increase trade and search for new formats of economic interaction.