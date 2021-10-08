Turkmenistan offers holding next summit of heads of Caspian states in face-to-face format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.8

Trend:

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed holding the next summit of the heads of the Caspian states in person, during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing the state news agency of Turkmenistan.

During the conversation the parties emphasized importance of cooperation in the format of the "Caspian Five" for the multilateral partnership. In this regard, Berdimuhamedov confirmed Turkmenistan's readiness to host the next summit of the heads of the Caspian states.

According to him, understanding the difficulties caused by the difficult epidemiological situation in the world [due to COVID-19 pandemic], the Turkmen side at the same time considers necessary to hold the summit in person, which is due to the need for detailed consideration of certain issues currently on the agenda, including stability and security, ecology and environmental protection, economic cooperation in the Caspian region.

Besides, the summit will provide an opportunity for bilateral meetings of the heads of the Caspian states.

It was also noted that in case of necessity Turkmenistan is ready to receive a representative of the Russia for a detailed exchange of views on the summit’s organization.