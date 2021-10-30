Turkmen farmers wrap up sowing of winter wheat in Balkan region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

The sowing campaign has been completed in the Balkan region in western Turkmenistan, Trend reports on Oct.30 citing the Turkmen State News Agency (TDH).

As reported, 50,000 hectares of land have been allotted for next year's harvest in this region, from which it’s planned to harvest 80,000 tons of wheat.

The sowing was carried out on time and in compliance with all agro-technical standards. Besides, work is underway to intensively care for the resulting seedlings, including fertilizing with mineral fertilizers and timely vegetative irrigation.

Owing to the comprehensive reform implemented in the agro-industrial sector aimed at strengthening the food security of Turkmenistan, farmers are provided in sufficient quantities with all the necessary funds.

The large-scale reforms carried out in this sector are also designed to help solve problems in the field of import substitution and increase the export potential of the agro-industrial sector by increasing the output of various agricultural products.

Agriculture in Turkmenistan is rapidly developing. It’s one of the most important sectors of the Turkmen economy. The main types of agricultural crops grown in the country are wheat, cotton, rice, sugar beet, fodder, vegetables, melons, fruits and berries.