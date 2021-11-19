EBRD conducts training for private educational institutions of Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 19

Trend:

The training of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development "Digital Marketing and Sales" for representatives of private educational institutions of Turkmenistan has started on November 18, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

The first part of the training ended yesterday, the second will be held from November 24 to 25, and the third part will take place on December 1-2, 2021.

The online course, based on the best international practices, is designed to familiarize institutions with effective tools for promoting educational services online, promising online sales channels.

In this regard, the training will help to develop an effective digital business strategy in the educational field, set up customer relationship building systems (CRM systems), focus on digital advertising, as well as assess overall doing business online.