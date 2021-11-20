UNESCO elects Turkmenistan as member of its Intergovermental Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

Trend:

Turkmenistan was elected a member of the Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO International Hydrological Program for the period 2021-2025, Trend reports citing the press service of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

This decision was made during the 41st session of the General Conference of UNESCO.

The aim of this structure of UNESCO is to deepen knowledge in the field of hydrology, the development of modern research methods in this area, the development of strategies and policies for effective management, as well as the rational use of the planet's water resources

The sphere of activity of the Intergovernmental Сouncil includes planning an international hydrological program, determining its priorities, as well as coordinating international cooperation in this direction.