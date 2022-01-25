Austria and Turkmenistan to intensify their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Austria and Turkmenistan will intensify their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023, Austria’s Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs told Trend.

The ministry noted that a corresponding agreement was signed during the visit of Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart to Turkmenistan on 9 November as part of a four-country tour to Central Asia.

"This was the first visit of an Austrian Foreign Minister to Turkmenistan in 20 years. On his visit, our Foreign Minister was also accompanied by an Austrian business delegation. During the visit Minister Linhart and his Turkmen counterpart, Foreign Minister Meredov signed a cooperation program between the Austrian and the Turkmen Foreign Ministry," the ministry noted.

Thus, the cooperation program provides that the two Foreign Ministries intend to intensify their dialogue and cooperation in 2022-2023 both at Ministerial and at expert level on various bilateral and multilateral issues.

