Turkmenistan announces timeframe for holding snap presidential elections - media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12

Trend:

Snap presidential elections will be held in Turkmenistan on March 12, several media sources say, Trend reports.

Chairman of the Turkmenistan's Central Elections Committee (CEC), Gulmurad Muradov told reporters that President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the CEC to begin preparations for holding early presidential elections.

Earlier it was reported that during the extraordinary meeting of the Halk Maslakhaty (People’s Council) and Milli Gengesh (National Council) of Turkmenistan, held on Feb. 11, Berdimuhamedov said that road to public administration of the country should be given to young leaders.