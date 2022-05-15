OSCE aims to develop comprehensive cooperation with Turkmenistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and Turkmenistan are aimed at active comprehensive cooperation, in particular, in the fields of energy and transport, told Trend.

"The OSCE will continue to actively cooperate with Turkmenistan in order to unlock the country's potential in the field of alternative energy sources, such as clean hydrogen and geothermal energy, and will continue to support the development of regional collaboration in the fields of transport and logistics," the organization said.

At the same time, the OSCE will support the Turkmen Turkmenbashi international seaport in obtaining the EcoPorts certificate, improving it based on the rich experience of the busiest and most successful ports in the world.

Furthermore, cooperation between the OSCE and Turkmenistan is also focused on the areas of digitalization, renewable energy sources and environmental management.