...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Turkmenistan

Turkmen Airlines resume regular flights to Russia’s Kazan

Turkmenistan Materials 2 June 2022 18:01
Turkmen Airlines resume regular flights to Russia’s Kazan

Follow Trend on

Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmenistan Airlines has restored the flight program in the direction of Kazan-Turkmenabat, having performed the first flight to Turkmenabat on June 1, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

According to the data, flight T5 738 took off at 19:07 (GMT+3) and arrived in Turkmenabat at 22:10 (GMT+5). The flight time was approximately 3 hours.

On the Kazan-Turkmenabat air route, Turkmenistan Airlines planes will fly on Wednesdays from Terminal 1A. The flight departs from Kazan (Russia) at 18:30 (GMT+3).

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more