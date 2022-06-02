Turkmen Airlines resume regular flights to Russia’s Kazan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmenistan Airlines has restored the flight program in the direction of Kazan-Turkmenabat, having performed the first flight to Turkmenabat on June 1, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal.

According to the data, flight T5 738 took off at 19:07 (GMT+3) and arrived in Turkmenabat at 22:10 (GMT+5). The flight time was approximately 3 hours.

On the Kazan-Turkmenabat air route, Turkmenistan Airlines planes will fly on Wednesdays from Terminal 1A. The flight departs from Kazan (Russia) at 18:30 (GMT+3).

Regular flights between Turkmenistan and other countries were discontinued due to COVID-19 in March 2020.