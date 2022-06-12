UNESCO aims to support Turkmenistan in environmental sphere (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) aims to support Turkmenistan in the field of ecology, told Trend.

"Today, UNESCO actively supports Turkmenistan in preparing information about territories for further inclusion in biosphere reserves, in solving problems related to water scarcity, strengthening capacity in the field of sustainable management of natural resources, as well as the conservation of ecosystems in biosphere reserves," the organization said.

At the same time, UNESCO provides technical support to Turkmenistan to strengthen its capacity in the field of natural and water resources management.

The organization also reveals that on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the UNESCO "Man and the Biosphere Programme" and the "International Day for the Conservation of Mangrove Ecosystems" on July 26, 2021, an event was organized at the level of countries such as Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan and India.