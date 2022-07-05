Turkmenistan talks concern over events in Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan has expressed concern over the information about the recent events in the Karakalpakstan Republic (Uzbekistan), Trend reports via the ministry.

According to the ministry, the Turkmen side supports the timely and decisive actions of the leadership of Uzbekistan to protect the constitutional order and law and order in the country, and the security, and peace of the people.

“We are confident that centuries-old folk wisdom, experience and foresight will help overcome the difficulties that have arisen and ensure the progressive and stable development of Uzbekistan, the stability of state and public institutions,” the ministry said.

“Turkmenistan, as a close neighbor of Uzbekistan, connected with this country by ties of brotherhood, friendship and close cooperation, expresses its readiness to provide it with the necessary support and assistance,” concluded the ministry.