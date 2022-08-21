IRU actively cooperating with Turkmenistan in field of international transportation (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The International Road Transport Union (IRU) actively cooperates with Turkmenistan in the field of international transportation, a source in the IRU told Trend.

"At the moment, IRU and Turkmenistan are actively cooperating at the international level. At the initiative of the Government of Turkmenistan and with the support of the IRU, the UN adopted three resolutions on sustainable transport development in the period from 2014 to 2017," said the source.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and IRU have been cooperating fruitfully for more than two decades since the country joined the International Road Transport (TIR) Convention in 1996.

"At the same time, Turkmenistan will take a leading role in the adoption and implementation of these resolutions, especially given its role in the "Lapis Lazuli" transport Corridor that connects countries such as Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye," IRU said.